Payless opens first footwear outlet in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Payless, the international discount footwear chain, on Wednesday, officially launched its first store in Guyana.The footwear retailer opened the doors of its ground floor location in the MovieTowne Mall at Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, during a simple ceremony. Among the attendees at the gathering were Country Manager of the new Payless Store, Jerus Mohammed; President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Timothy Tucker; CEO (Ag) Small Business Bureau, Ms. Vanessa Thompson; and Payless Regional Manager for the Caribbean, Mrs. Angelica Galeano.

The 4,000 square foot MovieTowne outlet is reportedly twice the size of any standard Payless Store. The store will offer customers wider aisles and more styles and sizes. The Payless Store also kicked off its opening with the first 50 customers at the store each receiving a 10 percent discount voucher. These were valid for the opening day only.

During his remarks, Country Manager of the new Payless Store, Mr. Mohammed, who is also the Country Manager for the stores in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and the Eastern Caribbean, said that the opening of the Guyana store gives him great pleasure.

“We are ecstatic to finally provide the only world-class shopping for footwear and accessories to the people of Guyana, “Mohammed stated.

Mohammed said, “The company’s mission is to become the go to, get more, and Payless Store for our customers, while expanding in Latin America and the Caribbean means looking for opportunities to open new locations in the countries where Payless already does business.”

The Country Manager noted that the new venture boasts of having a 100 percent Guyanese staff, with all nine of its employees being Guyanese, and this represents the company’s first store to be opened in a new marketplace in six years. Mohammed and his team believe that the store can be a turning point in a new place of growth for the company.

President Tucker of the GCCI welcomed the venture to Guyana’s business community. Tucker said that the GCCI welcomes foreign direct investments.

“Foreign direct investments help all, all of us in this country. It brings employment to citizens, opportunities to service providers, rental of property; it brings financial input to the economy with forex; but, most importantly, it brings confidence in Guyana: in our economy, in our business community,” he explained.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the brand explained that Payless carries an array of seasonal accessories such as socks, handbags, all kinds of insoles and product care for shoes. Payless was founded in 1956 in Topeka, KS and is an iconic footwear retailer with a 60+-year heritage, and uncompromised commitment to value.

“Serving millions of customers, through its extensive global network of brick-and-mortar and Ecommerce retail footprint, Payless spans 30 countries with over 700 stores in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Caribbean.

Re-launched in 2020, Payless is now headquartered in Miami, Florida, and offers a wide range of fashionable footwear, as well as apparel and accessories, all at affordable prices for every member of the family,” the release added.