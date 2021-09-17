One in custody for killing Kaneville man, murdered day before signing for newborn

Latest update September 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Almost one week after 36-year-old Nelson Thomas called “Nelo,” was robbed and killed the day before he had planned on going to sign for his only child, the police have arrested one suspect in the matter. Meanwhile, the murdered man was laid to rest on Wednesday of this week.
It was reported that early last week, the father had travelled from the interior to sign for his newborn son, but that opportunity was taken away from him after bandit (s) pounced on him and robbed him of his gold chain and his cellphone, which led to Thomas being fatally stabbed during the attack.
The police had reported that the miner was killed sometime around 21:30hrs. on Thursday night of last week at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara. He was reportedly killed during a robbery after he left his Fourth Field, Kaneville home where he resided with his wife, his newborn son and his mother. The man had left his home to visit his uncle who lives at Second Street, Kaneville.
During an interview with this publication, Thomas’ relatives had related that the deceased’s wife had given birth to her baby boy several days before Thomas returned home. As such, they stated that Thomas who spends most of his time in Cuyuni, Region Seven, travelled out so that he could sign for his son.
“He left home to go by his uncle, who had promised him something; he only came out this week and today [September 10, 2021] he had planned to go sign for his one and only child,” Thomas’ aunt said. She further stated that after he left home, his wife had called him to inquire when he would return. It was at this point Thomas reportedly told his wife that he was 15 minutes away, and that he will be home soon. They noted that minutes later they got the news that Thomas was found dead with a knife wound to his chest.
When they went to the scene, they saw Thomas lying on his back in a pool of blood with his eyes and mouth open. The miner’s body was then escorted to Diamond Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspect remains in custody, and the investigation into this killing is ongoing.
