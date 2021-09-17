Oldies dem pun holdies

Latest update September 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem Boys does like listen to Kaieteur Radio all day. De music does be sweet and de feature programmes does be educational and interesting.
But one and two times, dem boys does tune in to some odda stations. And dem does regret dem do so.
It appears as if today any and everybody can tun radio announca. Some ah dem does drag dem words like dragline like de fellow yesterday. He end up talking bout turkey curry and never hear bout lime wash. He mussy be spring chicken because dem boys know bout lime wash. Dem boys know bout lime wash since Noah build de Ark.
But dem boys did listening because de oldies did sweet. But is when he put on de song “I’m your puppet” dat dem boys get vex. De man talk none stop throughout de length of de song and by de time it done was time fuh he seh goodbye which he did for another minute and a half.
Dem boys want know if some ah dem DJ tekking dis ‘talk radio’ literally. Even when de music playing some ah dem interjecting and talking nonstop. Dem muss understand dat people does tune in fuh de sangs.
Dem young people gat dem own taste. Dat is why dem boys like listening to oldies. But dat DJ gat de oldies pun hold while he babbling away bout turkey curry and lime wash.
Talk half and hope dem DJ change dem habits!
