Health Minister urges business owners to enforce the COVID-19 restrictions

Kaieteur News – While the positive COVID-19 cases continue to spike, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, is urging business owners to enforce the gazetted COVID-19 guidelines.
Within the past 24 hours, 299 new infections were recorded, while approximately 76 deaths have been recorded for September alone. The majority of the persons who have died were unvaccinated. Since March of 2020, Guyana has recorded a total of 703 deaths.
Minister Anthony, while speaking during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday, said that, with the surge in cases, there is also an increase in hospitalisations.
Currently, there are 156 persons affected with COVID-19 in hospitals across Guyana. The Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, accounts for the majority of those hospitalised with 107 patients.
The total number in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is 34 infected patients.
“We have an increase in the hospitalisations, as shown by these numbers,” Minister Anthony stressed.
As the cases continue to rise, Dr. Anthony stated hospitals will have to be converted to COVID-19 units, and non-essential health services will have to close. The healthcare workers from these services will then be deployed to treat COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Anthony continued to urge citizens to get vaccinated to protect themselves from contracting the severe symptoms of the virus if they test positive.
Nevertheless, approximately 66.6 percent of the adult population has since received the first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines, while 34.4 percent are fully vaccinated.
Additionally, 27 percent of children between ages 12 and 18 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
