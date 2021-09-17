Latest update September 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Minister urges business owners to enforce the COVID-19 restrictions

Sep 17, 2021 News

…As COVID-19 cases spike

Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH)

Kaieteur News – While the positive COVID-19 cases continue to spike, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, is urging business owners to enforce the gazetted COVID-19 guidelines.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Within the past 24 hours, 299 new infections were recorded, while approximately 76 deaths have been recorded for September alone. The majority of the persons who have died were unvaccinated. Since March of 2020, Guyana has recorded a total of 703 deaths.
Minister Anthony, while speaking during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday, said that, with the surge in cases, there is also an increase in hospitalisations.
Currently, there are 156 persons affected with COVID-19 in hospitals across Guyana. The Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, accounts for the majority of those hospitalised with 107 patients.
The total number in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is 34 infected patients.
“We have an increase in the hospitalisations, as shown by these numbers,” Minister Anthony stressed.
As the cases continue to rise, Dr. Anthony stated hospitals will have to be converted to COVID-19 units, and non-essential health services will have to close. The healthcare workers from these services will then be deployed to treat COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Anthony continued to urge citizens to get vaccinated to protect themselves from contracting the severe symptoms of the virus if they test positive.
Nevertheless, approximately 66.6 percent of the adult population has since received the first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines, while 34.4 percent are fully vaccinated.
Additionally, 27 percent of children between ages 12 and 18 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Hero CPL Team of the tournament

Hero CPL Team of the tournament

Sep 17, 2021

Kaieteur News – CPL – The 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team of the tournament has been announced. The team was selected by the Hero CPL commentary team – Ian Bishop, Danny...
Read More
Team Daniels acquires land for Sports Facility in E’bo

Team Daniels acquires land for Sports Facility in...

Sep 17, 2021

Guyana to be represented at BCF Online Chess tourney

Guyana to be represented at BCF Online Chess...

Sep 17, 2021

Former Guyana first class batsman Dhaniram hits 200 not out in Canada

Former Guyana first class batsman Dhaniram hits...

Sep 17, 2021

Young Warriors capture another championship

Young Warriors capture another championship

Sep 16, 2021

School of the Nations head Ms. White excited to have golf on board

School of the Nations head Ms. White excited to...

Sep 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Third shots may be necessary

    Kaieteur News – There is some confusion as to whether vaccines are supposed to prevent you from contracting the coronavirus.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]