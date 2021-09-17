Guyana to be represented at BCF Online Chess tourney

Latest update September 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Barbados Chess Federation (BCF) has invited all female players to participate in their inaugural Margaret Prince Memorial Rapid Online Female Tournament which is slated for tomorrow and Sunday.
The event is organised by the Women’s Chess Sub-Committee of the BCF and is being held in honour of Ms. Margaret Prince, the first Women’s Chess Champion for that island. A total of seven rounds will be contested over the two-day event which will attract females from over 20 countries in and around the Caribbean.
Guyana’s team will include both senior and junior players, mostly veterans of past international online tournaments. Among the junior Guyana players expected to compete are Adia Alphonso, Maliha Rajkumar, Pooja Lam and Anaya Lall who have all played in the recent 2021 International Chess Federation (FIDE) Online Youth and Cadet World Cup with favourable results.
The more experienced players include the likes of Jessica Callender, Shazeeda Rahim, Nellisha Johnson and Sherlyta Campayne who have all participated in the last Online Olympiad and they are all looking forward to demonstrating their skills in this eagerly anticipated tournament.
Sep 17, 2021Kaieteur News – CPL – The 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team of the tournament has been announced. The team was selected by the Hero CPL commentary team – Ian Bishop, Danny...
Sep 17, 2021
Sep 17, 2021
Sep 17, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – His head swollen by the new direction in mental thinking of White Americans, Donald Trump felt comfortable... more
Kaieteur News – There is some confusion as to whether vaccines are supposed to prevent you from contracting the coronavirus.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It was predictable that, in an attempt to show that they are capable of collaboration,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]