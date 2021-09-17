Guyana to be represented at BCF Online Chess tourney

Kaieteur News – The Barbados Chess Federation (BCF) has invited all female players to participate in their inaugural Margaret Prince Memorial Rapid Online Female Tournament which is slated for tomorrow and Sunday.

The event is organised by the Women’s Chess Sub-Committee of the BCF and is being held in honour of Ms. Margaret Prince, the first Women’s Chess Champion for that island. A total of seven rounds will be contested over the two-day event which will attract females from over 20 countries in and around the Caribbean.

Guyana’s team will include both senior and junior players, mostly veterans of past international online tournaments. Among the junior Guyana players expected to compete are Adia Alphonso, Maliha Rajkumar, Pooja Lam and Anaya Lall who have all played in the recent 2021 International Chess Federation (FIDE) Online Youth and Cadet World Cup with favourable results.

The more experienced players include the likes of Jessica Callender, Shazeeda Rahim, Nellisha Johnson and Sherlyta Campayne who have all participated in the last Online Olympiad and they are all looking forward to demonstrating their skills in this eagerly anticipated tournament.