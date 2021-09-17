Latest update September 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Former Guyana first class batsman Dhaniram hits 200 not out in Canada

Sep 17, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Former Guyana and Canada player Sunil Dhaniram struck a magnificent 200 not out for Toronto Blizzards in the Playoff round of the 2021 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Club Over-50, T20 competition on Saturday last.

Sunil Dhaniram

The left-handed Dhaniram hammered 10 fours and 23 sixes as his team raced to a challenging 326 without loss off their allocation of 20-overs while Kitty/Campbellville Stalwarts replied with 102-4 from the allotted overs.
Dhaniram, the younger brother of Guyana first-class opener Sudesh Dhaniram, also shared a remarkable 326-run stand with another Canada-based Guyanese Jesh Parasnauth who clobbered eight fours and 10 sixes to make 109.
When Kitty/Campbellville Stalwarts batted, Narine Prashad scored 34 and 25 from Dennis Narine. The semi-final action is set for tomorrow in SCA where Toronto Blizzards will lock horns with Pegasus Storm while Cosmos and Ramblers Rampage will do battle in the other fixture.
For the Over-40 division, Warriors Cricket Club will tackle Hawaiian Sensation while Rebels Masters will meet up with Canadian Legends. Several former Guyana youth and senior players are expected to be on show in that division.
Among them are, Troy Gobin, Shiv Seeram, Azil Ali Hanif, Rovendra Mandolall and Hemnarine Chattergoon.

 

