Final batch of State Counsel trained in consolidation of Guyana’s laws

Latest update September 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, yesterday presented certificates to a group of State Counsel at the Ministry, representing the final batch of persons trained in the Consolidation of Laws, as the Government of Guyana continues in its quest to build capacity, in order to effect and execute the massive law reform agenda that lies ahead.
The Regional Law Revision Centre Inc., Anguilla, conducted this training programme virtually earlier this year under the auspices of Professor Velma Newton, CBE, SCM, and the Regional Project Director of the Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT JUSTICE) Programme.
The State Counsel receiving certificates were Asasha Ramzan, Marnice O. Hestick, Janet A. Ali, Meenakshi Arti Outar, Debra Singh and Cheyenne Lall. Also, present were State Counsel, Dianne Woolford, and Renee Sandiford, two members of the Law Revision Unit, Ministry of Legal Affairs, who were part of a previous batch that had completed a similar training programme.
This is the latest of a series of initiatives of the Attorney General Chambers and the Ministry of Legal Affairs, in building institutional capacity in preparation for transformational legal reforms, as well as consolidation of the Laws of Guyana. The Law Revision Unit will collaborate with the Law Reform Commission and other important stakeholder organisations to execute Guyana’s statutory agenda.
Sep 17, 2021Kaieteur News – CPL – The 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team of the tournament has been announced. The team was selected by the Hero CPL commentary team – Ian Bishop, Danny...
Sep 17, 2021
Sep 17, 2021
Sep 17, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – His head swollen by the new direction in mental thinking of White Americans, Donald Trump felt comfortable... more
Kaieteur News – There is some confusion as to whether vaccines are supposed to prevent you from contracting the coronavirus.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It was predictable that, in an attempt to show that they are capable of collaboration,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]