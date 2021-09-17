Final batch of State Counsel trained in consolidation of Guyana’s laws

Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, yesterday presented certificates to a group of State Counsel at the Ministry, representing the final batch of persons trained in the Consolidation of Laws, as the Government of Guyana continues in its quest to build capacity, in order to effect and execute the massive law reform agenda that lies ahead.

The Regional Law Revision Centre Inc., Anguilla, conducted this training programme virtually earlier this year under the auspices of Professor Velma Newton, CBE, SCM, and the Regional Project Director of the Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT JUSTICE) Programme.

The State Counsel receiving certificates were Asasha Ramzan, Marnice O. Hestick, Janet A. Ali, Meenakshi Arti Outar, Debra Singh and Cheyenne Lall. Also, present were State Counsel, Dianne Woolford, and Renee Sandiford, two members of the Law Revision Unit, Ministry of Legal Affairs, who were part of a previous batch that had completed a similar training programme.

This is the latest of a series of initiatives of the Attorney General Chambers and the Ministry of Legal Affairs, in building institutional capacity in preparation for transformational legal reforms, as well as consolidation of the Laws of Guyana. The Law Revision Unit will collaborate with the Law Reform Commission and other important stakeholder organisations to execute Guyana’s statutory agenda.