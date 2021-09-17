Education Ministry launches welfare and support programme for teachers

– To benefit from healthcare and mortgage packages, discount services and more

Kaieteur News – With its mission at making teachers’ wellbeing and lives more manageable, the Ministry of Education (MoE) launched its Welfare and Support Programme on Thursday, which is aimed at providing a wide-range of services to teachers across the country.

This initiative, which already has over 150 entities on board, was launched at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, with the attendance of Minster of Education, Priya Manickchand; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alfred King; Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, among other special invitees.

In his brief remarks of what the programme entails, Education Specialist, Olato Sam, said that the initiative encompasses a comprehensive approach towards improving the overall circumstances in which teachers practice within this profession.

According to Sam, teachers will be provided with discounts in various services from the different sectors such as, electronics, telecommunications, retail goods, air transportation, household furniture and appliances, just to name a few.

Some of the benefits teachers will have, as it regards to transportation, are that those travelling to Georgetown from outlying Regions will be able to access discounts on airfares, as well as those utilising the bus services.

The Education Specialist noted that the healthcare packages offered to teachers will not only be beneficial to them, but to their spouses and dependents, as well. One of the partnering entities with the Ministry on this healthcare package is the Guyana and Trinidad Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Companies (GTM).

Present at the launch was GTM’s Managing Director, Roger Yee, who explained that the insurance packages provide a wide range of coverage, including doctors’ visits, dental and optical care, prescription drugs, diagnostic services, maternity benefits, surgeries, and for other medical events.

The Managing Director outlined that one of the unique features of this package is its preventative care.

He highlighted that, “the plan provides a free monogram for all members over the age of 35 years, and every 5 years thereafter, a free pap smear for all members on recommendations by a doctor, a free prostate cancer test for members, who are 50 and for every 5 years thereafter, and free medical checkups for principals upon obtaining the age of 50 and every 2 years thereafter.”

It was revealed during the launch that teachers, who are first time owners can access from Two million to 12 million dollars towards their mortgages.

As teachers welcome these wide range of services, the Ministry yesterday launched a “teachers’ benevolence fund.” According to Sam, “with this fund we will provide financial support to teachers in specified hardships situations.”

Among the list of services offered to teachers, the Ministry will be resuscitating its national teachers’ award programme, which is aimed at recognising dedicated and committed educators. The award, which is slated for next year July, will be in partnership with Metro Office and Computer Supplies. Speaking at the launch was Metro’s Managing Director, Ron Ramnarayan, who shared that his company pledges 11 laptop computers to the Ministry for the finalists. He added, too, that Metro will be offering gift vouchers valued at $5,000 each to teachers across the country.

In addition, commencing next year July, the Ministry will have its first ever-annual teachers’ conference, which will provide various developmental opportunities and promote professionalism, networking, and a community for teachers within the sector.

In closing, the Education Minister, in welcoming this initiative, told teachers that she is committed to working with them, and any stakeholders who want to see the education sector progress.

She added that this initiative is “a genuine interest, a genuine interest in checking to see what we can do for you, so that you can do your work when you get into the classroom and you will see much, much more of that.”