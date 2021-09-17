Latest update September 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

2,000 hectares Soybean and Corn cultivation set to begin in April 2022

Sep 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The $10 million project for large-scale cultivation of 2,000 hectares Soybean and Corn farm in Guyana is set to initiate in April of 2022, by a consortium of Brazilian and Guyanese investors. The project points towards the development of the agricultural sector in Guyana, and bettering the lives of the Guyanese people. With the local cultivation of soybean and corn, it will be inexpensive for vendors, farmers and food market owners to acquire these goods for their businesses.

Delegate of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Suresh Ramkissoon

Delegate to Guyana of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Suresh Ramkissoon, told Kaieteur News that the project, in its initial stages, is valued $10 million, but is expected to increase throughout the course of the project. Further, Mr. Ramkissoon stated, “there is a three-year time period in which the $10 million investment is expected to be recuperated.”
He noted that excess soybean and corn produced would be exported, since the expected produce from cultivation is beyond Guyana’s domestic consumption capacity. Cultivation is scheduled to begin in April 2022, with results expected to be seen by September 2022.
A team is expected to visit the proposed site to conduct inspections and collect soil samples for testing, which will be done at the Ministry of Agriculture later this week.

