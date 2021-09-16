Young Warriors capture another championship

Kaieteur News – Fresh from the ten-ten competition trophy, Young Warriors continued to prove their authority having claimed the 100-ball championship which culminated last Saturday at Greenbrier Public School ground in Brampton.

Under the auspices of the Canada Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL), Young Warriors brushed aside Shawson Sports Club by six wickets.

They kept Shawson to a decent 104-6 from the 100 deliveries and then responded with 106-4 with 40 balls remaining.

Their effort was spearheaded by Randy Roopnarine with a responsible 47 and the consistent Canada-based Guyanese Rofel Boodhu who made 41. The two also participated in an impressive and steady 52-run third-wicket stand.

Earlier, Young Warriors won the toss and elected to field. Shawson lost wickets at regular intervals but there was a sense of dynamism from Ricky Haripersaud who helped stabilise things by scoring 41. There was no other meaningful contribution apart from veteran player and Berbice-born Aftab Shamsudeen with 18. Nishal Singh ended with the best figures of three wickets for 38 runs from two overs (20 balls). Boodhu, Jashua Singh and Satrohan Doodnauth also snared a wicket each.

The winning team received a trophy, compliments of Wazeer Dahar of Royal Lepage Vision Realty and $500, thanks to Andy Building Service, while the runners-up took home a trophy as well and $250, courtesy of Artie Ruplall of AA Spotless Cleaning and Master Financial.

In addition to those prizes, Young Warriors collected gold medals and Shawson, the silver medals, also sponsored by Wazeer Dahar. Roopnarine was adjudged the MVP for the final while Boodhu captured the MVP for the tournament which had 10 teams.

Meanwhile, Young Warriors will be back in action this Saturday again clashing with Toronto Knight Riders for the Grand championship trophy. The venue for the contest is McCandless Park, also in Brampton.