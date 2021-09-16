Soldier arrested for rape of girl, 14

Latest update September 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Lance Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is presently under investigation after being accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at a location in Region One.
The police in a statement yesterday revealed that the act was committed sometime between September 14, 2020 and September 15, last. It was further stated that a preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that both the girl and suspect shared a relationship for about a year.
After the matter was reported on Tuesday, it led to the arrest of the GDF rank.
Following the police report, the GDF in a release confirmed the allegations made against one of its ranks and indicated that an internal investigation has been launched into the incident.
“The Force wishes to reiterate and assure this nation that it does not condone these actions,” the GDF asserted in its release.
