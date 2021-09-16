Latest update September 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Soldier arrested for rape of girl, 14

Sep 16, 2021

Kaieteur News – A Lance Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is presently under investigation after being accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at a location in Region One.
The police in a statement yesterday revealed that the act was committed sometime between September 14, 2020 and September 15, last. It was further stated that a preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that both the girl and suspect shared a relationship for about a year.
After the matter was reported on Tuesday, it led to the arrest of the GDF rank.
Following the police report, the GDF in a release confirmed the allegations made against one of its ranks and indicated that an internal investigation has been launched into the incident.
“The Force wishes to reiterate and assure this nation that it does not condone these actions,” the GDF asserted in its release.

Young Warriors capture another championship

Kaieteur News – Fresh from the ten-ten competition trophy, Young Warriors continued to prove their authority having claimed the 100-ball championship which culminated last Saturday at...
School of the Nations head Ms. White excited to have golf on board

LBI, Savage register victories in NYSL tourney

GFF hails launch of Rupununi FA Academy TC as vital for youth development

GFF building and office enhancement into final phase

Eagles have one hand on trophy

