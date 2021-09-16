School of the Nations head Ms. White excited to have golf on board

Kaieteur News – School of the Nations rolled out their aggressive Physical Education agenda for students returning to class after a long layoff with the fully covid-19 compliant sport- Golf.

The partnership with Nexgen Golf Academy is off to a flying start as students from all grades were given their first experience in Golf with PE teacher Mr. Cheeks and NGA President Aleem Hussain rolling out the green carpet to teach dozens of students how to putt.

Ms. White, Principal of the Primary School Division said “We are all excited about this opportunity and as you know our students are very competitive, so expect to see us performing at the highest levels.” The School plans to use the Academy for training, competition and other sporting events as a part of the programme.

In addition to regular classes, students from the Special Education department were also given lessons and the sheer joy on their faces made the entire event worthwhile.

School of Nations is one of the leading private schools in the country and will offer golf as a part of their school curriculum and as an after school activity. Students from every level will be able to compete in Guyana Golf Association sponsored events with the hopes of earning a spot on the national and Olympic team.

Hussain said he expects great things from the Students and will devote as much of his time and resources to making this a fun and rewarding experience all. “Parents and students will eventually compete side by side as we see Golf becoming the leading family played sport in the country.”

Over the past year, the GGA under Hussain’s leadership has donated millions of dollars in equipment to schools across the country and opened access to thousands of new players, many of whom would never have had a chance to play golf.

The golf academy is open daily from 9 am and can accommodate up to 60 persons per hour whilst observing strict covid-19 guidelines.