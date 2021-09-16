Ministry records 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that there were nine more COVID-19 related fatalities. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 701.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of six unvaccinated persons, two partially vaccinated persons and one fully vaccinated person.

The fatalities are an 84-year-old and 64-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), seven men, a 76-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Demerara), a 66-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 73-year-old, a 52-year-old, 76-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 44-year-old all from Region Four.

The Ministry reported that all nine persons died over an 11-day period (September 5 to 15) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry noted that during the last 24-hour it assessed, 298 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,532.

Presently, there are 31 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 142 in institutional isolation, 3,000 in home isolation and 19 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 24,658 who tested positive have recovered.

