LBI, Savage register victories in NYSL tourney

Latest update September 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – LBI and Savage registered victories when the New York Softball League 20-over competition continued on Sunday last at ground five, Baisley Park.
LBI defeated Alliance by five wickets. Batting first, Alliance managed 144-9 with Shailendra Shameer scoring 41 and Kenrick Marques 29. Abdool Mulla claimed 3-30 and Vijay Singh 2-18.
LBI replied with 149-5 in 17.5 overs. D. Ramlall struck 86 while C. Rampersaud scored 61. Shameer took 2-5.
Savage beat Street Kings by one wicket in their encounter. Street Kings took first strike and made 97 all out in 19 overs. M. Singh scored 28, J. Vaughn 26 and K. Kumar 21. Savage replied with 98-9 in 19.2 overs. S. Ulla made 28.
The competition continues on Sunday.
