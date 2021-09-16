Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha urges all to get vaccinated

As COVID-19 cases soar…

Kaieteur News – Concerned about the escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases and related deaths, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha in a statement it issued yesterday advocated for “all to get vaccinated.”

In the statement the religious body noted, “More persons are in hospital, including ICU, than ever before, placing immense strain on health systems. We note, also, the high number of unvaccinated persons who have died or suffered from severe complications due to infection with COVID-19.”

The easy transmissibility and deadly nature of the new mutations warrant extra precautions and understanding of the critical importance of being vaccinated, the statement added.

While vaccinations are not compulsory and remain a choice, the Dharmic Sabha underscored that they are the most important medical interventions that can save lives and prevent complications from COVID-19.

Cognisant of the need to ensure the utmost safety of devotees who are worshipping in mandirs across the country, the Dharmic Sabha noted, “We urge the members of the Hindu community to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines of masking and social distancing but, more importantly, to get vaccinated.”

To ensure safe worship in the mandirs, persons are advised that they will have to present proof of vaccination/vaccine cards before entry to Satsanghs and services and to wear masks at all times. The alternative, the Dharmic Sabha added, is for mandirs to hold virtual Satsanghs to cater for all devotees safely.

“Some of our important observances that attract large numbers of devotees are forthcoming, notably Navratri and Diwali. For us to enjoy and observe these sacred days to the optimum and safely, it is necessary for the maximum number of persons to take the vaccines,” the Dharmic Sabha outlined.

It continued, “As the world and our country battle the COVID-19 virus, we want to ensure that all our Guyanese brothers and sisters remain safe and protected. Together we all need to fight against this virus with the mechanisms at our disposal. The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha reiterates our support for the vaccination drive as a critical form of protection and life-saving intervention.”