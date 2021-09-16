Former Coalition Health Minister mourns passing of broadcaster

Latest update September 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2021 News
– reminds nation that COVID-19 is no respecter of persons
Kaieteur News – As the nation comes to grip with the recent passing of popular 93.1 Real FM broadcaster, Maxwell Thom, due to COVID-19 complications, former Health Minister and Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform, Volda Lawrence, yesterday extended her condolences via a statement.
Thom passed away on September 14, 2021 at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown and, according to Lawrence; she was saddened upon learning of this. He was 53 years old.
“I remember Mr. Thom as a pillar of the society who impacted the lives of Guyanese over the years. Mr. Maxwell Thom as an entrepreneur led in the field of wireless and mobile technology and always remained close to the community,” she noted.
Mr. Thom, she added, is most fondly remembered as a philanthropist, athlete and host of his early morning gospel programme aired on 93.1 Real FM which brought inspiration to so many.
Throughout this pandemic, “I am constantly reminded that COVID-19 is no respecter of persons in spite of their race, class or creed. Thus, I iterate to all to take the necessary precautions in their daily lives.”
She continued by adding, “I wish to express my deepest condolences and that of the Party to Mr. Thom’s family and close relatives on his passing. May you be blessed and comforted by the time you would have spent together and may you continue the legacy that he would have left. Rest in peace, my dear friend, Maxwell Thom.”
Sep 16, 2021Kaieteur News – Fresh from the ten-ten competition trophy, Young Warriors continued to prove their authority having claimed the 100-ball championship which culminated last Saturday at...
Sep 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – Former Fox News’ talk show host, Bill O’Reilly, said that his new book will contain classified... more
Kaieteur News – Beware of those who try to make you feel that they are acting in your interest. Be more wary, however,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It was predictable that, in an attempt to show that they are capable of collaboration,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]