Former Coalition Health Minister mourns passing of broadcaster

– reminds nation that COVID-19 is no respecter of persons

Kaieteur News – As the nation comes to grip with the recent passing of popular 93.1 Real FM broadcaster, Maxwell Thom, due to COVID-19 complications, former Health Minister and Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform, Volda Lawrence, yesterday extended her condolences via a statement.

Thom passed away on September 14, 2021 at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown and, according to Lawrence; she was saddened upon learning of this. He was 53 years old.

“I remember Mr. Thom as a pillar of the society who impacted the lives of Guyanese over the years. Mr. Maxwell Thom as an entrepreneur led in the field of wireless and mobile technology and always remained close to the community,” she noted.

Mr. Thom, she added, is most fondly remembered as a philanthropist, athlete and host of his early morning gospel programme aired on 93.1 Real FM which brought inspiration to so many.

Throughout this pandemic, “I am constantly reminded that COVID-19 is no respecter of persons in spite of their race, class or creed. Thus, I iterate to all to take the necessary precautions in their daily lives.”

She continued by adding, “I wish to express my deepest condolences and that of the Party to Mr. Thom’s family and close relatives on his passing. May you be blessed and comforted by the time you would have spent together and may you continue the legacy that he would have left. Rest in peace, my dear friend, Maxwell Thom.”