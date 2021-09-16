Latest update September 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Former Coalition Health Minister mourns passing of broadcaster

Sep 16, 2021 News

– reminds nation that COVID-19 is no respecter of persons

Kaieteur News – As the nation comes to grip with the recent passing of popular 93.1 Real FM broadcaster, Maxwell Thom, due to COVID-19 complications, former Health Minister and Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform, Volda Lawrence, yesterday extended her condolences via a statement.

COVID-19 casualty, Maxwell Thom

Thom passed away on September 14, 2021 at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown and, according to Lawrence; she was saddened upon learning of this. He was 53 years old.
“I remember Mr. Thom as a pillar of the society who impacted the lives of Guyanese over the years. Mr. Maxwell Thom as an entrepreneur led in the field of wireless and mobile technology and always remained close to the community,” she noted.
Mr. Thom, she added, is most fondly remembered as a philanthropist, athlete and host of his early morning gospel programme aired on 93.1 Real FM which brought inspiration to so many.
Throughout this pandemic, “I am constantly reminded that COVID-19 is no respecter of persons in spite of their race, class or creed. Thus, I iterate to all to take the necessary precautions in their daily lives.”
She continued by adding, “I wish to express my deepest condolences and that of the Party to Mr. Thom’s family and close relatives on his passing. May you be blessed and comforted by the time you would have spent together and may you continue the legacy that he would have left. Rest in peace, my dear friend, Maxwell Thom.”

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Young Warriors capture another championship

Young Warriors capture another championship

Sep 16, 2021

Kaieteur News – Fresh from the ten-ten competition trophy, Young Warriors continued to prove their authority having claimed the 100-ball championship which culminated last Saturday at...
Read More
School of the Nations head Ms. White excited to have golf on board

School of the Nations head Ms. White excited to...

Sep 16, 2021

LBI, Savage register victories in NYSL tourney

LBI, Savage register victories in NYSL tourney

Sep 16, 2021

GFF hails launch of Rupununi FA Academy TC as vital for youth development

GFF hails launch of Rupununi FA Academy TC as...

Sep 16, 2021

GFF building and office enhancement into final phase

GFF building and office enhancement into final...

Sep 16, 2021

Eagles have one hand on trophy

Eagles have one hand on trophy

Sep 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]