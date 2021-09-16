Food and Drug Dept. looking to partner with importers

Kaieteur News – The Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department (FDD) on Tuesday hosted a forum at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) aimed at sensitising importers about the registration requirements for food, drugs, cosmetics and medical devices.

In a brief introduction at the start of the event, Dr. Marlan Cole, the head of the department, stressed on the need for importers to partner with his department.

In highlighting this need, he said that the Food and Drug Department has moved from a paper-based system to a partially electronic one. “We have partnered with the Customs Department to operate in the ASYCUDA system. This was done some time in 2018 or 2019. This move was so that we can be more effective, efficient and responsible in our operations,” Dr. Cole noted.

The ASYCUDA system, he explained, is one that was implemented by the Customs Department to aid in the modernisation of manifest, customs declarations, accounting procedures, transit, suspense procedures, among others.

Dr. Cole told the importers in attendance that the entity he heads is in no way trying to make their trading difficult rather, their systems were regularised to their benefit so that there will be a level trading field for all and easier trading.

“Look at us as your partners so that you would help us to insulate our consumers against the trade of substandard food, drugs, cosmetics and medical devices. We would in turn ensure that we put systems that are easily accessible for your trade. Though we are regulators, we are your partners and not a gate keeper that is in your way,” Dr. Cole asserted.