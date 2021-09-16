Delta has touched down! Mu get delayed!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Delta landed. Not de airline…de virus. Its arrival was not unexpected. It has made its way into de society and deh wreaking havoc.

People don’t need confirmation to realise dat de massive upsurge in coronavirus cases in recent times is caused by de Delta virus. Dem gat more dan 3,000 active coronavirus cases in de country right now. And dat means dat at least 60 of dese persons gonna die. Dat gan be good business fuh dem funeral parlours.

Dem boys chucking it rude today because people in Guyana ears hard. Dem ears so hard, yuh could beat drum with it.

Dem gat some people just using mask as passport fuh pass through dem workplace door. But when dem inside de office, dem nah wearing no mask and dem mixing freely with dem workmates. And nobody nah telling dem nuttin. But if a stranger try fuh pass through de gate, he gat to produce vaccination book and identification card. He gat fuh sanitise he hand, put on he mask and get he temperature check.

If de guvament can’t control dem own staff in dem own office, how dem gan control wah going on in de society where nuff people wearing mask under de chin and some nah wearing mask at all.

But Delta nah playing. So leh dem continue.

Dem boys bin nearly drown when dem bin small. Is de most terrifying 10 seconds of dem boys life. Dem never panic so much in dem life.

Well, dem boys hear when yuh get seriously sick with de coronavirus, sometimes yuh does feel like yuh drowning. Yuh does be panting fuh breath and panicking, not fuh 10 seconds but fuh 10 days.

Talk half and nah mek Delta come near yuh!