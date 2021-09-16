Body of WCB farmer found in Berbice River

Latest update September 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The body of a 24-year-old farmer of Wiruni Village, Upper Berbice River was discovered on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at approximately 11:00hrs in the Berbice River with his throat slit.
Reports are that on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at about 18:00 hrs, the farmer, Kevin DeAbreu, was seen imbibing with friends at a shop. He reportedly left in a boat in the Berbice River afterwards but was never seen alive again. Yesterday, the body of the farmer was found floating face down in the Berbice River.
The Deputy Toshao of the area, Randy Osbourne, who was apprised of the situation immediately, contacted the Kwakwani Police Station and informed ranks there. When police ranks arrived, the body was examined and it was discovered that his face was mutilated and what appeared to be a wound was seen in the region of the neck.
DeAbreu’s body was escorted to the Kwakwani Hospital where it was officially pronounced dead at 02:35hrs yesterday and escorted to the mortuary for storage awaiting a post mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
Sep 16, 2021Kaieteur News – Fresh from the ten-ten competition trophy, Young Warriors continued to prove their authority having claimed the 100-ball championship which culminated last Saturday at...
Sep 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – Former Fox News’ talk show host, Bill O’Reilly, said that his new book will contain classified... more
Kaieteur News – Beware of those who try to make you feel that they are acting in your interest. Be more wary, however,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It was predictable that, in an attempt to show that they are capable of collaboration,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]