Body of WCB farmer found in Berbice River

Kaieteur News – The body of a 24-year-old farmer of Wiruni Village, Upper Berbice River was discovered on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at approximately 11:00hrs in the Berbice River with his throat slit.

Reports are that on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at about 18:00 hrs, the farmer, Kevin DeAbreu, was seen imbibing with friends at a shop. He reportedly left in a boat in the Berbice River afterwards but was never seen alive again. Yesterday, the body of the farmer was found floating face down in the Berbice River.

The Deputy Toshao of the area, Randy Osbourne, who was apprised of the situation immediately, contacted the Kwakwani Police Station and informed ranks there. When police ranks arrived, the body was examined and it was discovered that his face was mutilated and what appeared to be a wound was seen in the region of the neck.

DeAbreu’s body was escorted to the Kwakwani Hospital where it was officially pronounced dead at 02:35hrs yesterday and escorted to the mortuary for storage awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.