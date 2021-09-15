Twelve youths benefit from RHTYSC Namilco First division teams Basil Butcher Trust Fund Cycle project

– Dave West Indian, PPDI supports venture

Kaieteur News – Twelve more youths over the last few days benefitted from the hard work of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Namilco Thunderbolt Under21 and first division teams. Each of the youngsters received a cycle under the Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund with the support of Dave West Indian Imports of Liberty Avenue, New York and Power Producers and Distributors Inc OF Water Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

Seven of the youths received their bicycles on Sunday last at a simple presentation ceremony held in the compound of the St Francis Church of Port Mourant. Four cricketers hailed from the RHTYSC, Port Mourant and Whim CC along with two members of the St Francis Roman Catholic Church benefitted along with a single parent mother of three children. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the club under the Trust Fund has assisted over fifty youths with cycles in 2021 across the country. He disclosed that youths in Linden, East Coast Demerara, West Demerara, East Bank Demerara, Essequibo and Georgetown have benefitted and another twenty more are expected to receive cycles from the Namilco Thunderbolt teams before the end of the year.

The main objective of the programme is to assist youths to attend school and cricket practice at little cost to their parents. Foster urged the parents of the cricketers to make sure that the cycles are taken care of and most importantly to be used for the intended purpose. He warned that the cycles must not be used to purchase items such as cigarettes and liquor as this would defeat the Club Say No Project. Thanks were extended to the management and staff of Dave West Indian Imports and PPDI for their support.

Dave Narine, who was present at the ceremony, congratulated the club for reaching out to those in need and stated that he was delighted to assist as he fully understand the importance of education in the development of a child and the role it plays in ensuring success in the long run. He committed himself to reaching out in the future and urged the youths to focus on their education and to reject the usage of illegal drugs.The single parent of three children expressed thanks to the teams and Narine for the donation of her cycles as it would assist her small business of selling homemade products. She stated that she normally walks around her home village to sell her products and the cycles would assist her to reach more persons. Cricketer Romario Butcher of the RHTYSC, MS stated that the cycle would be of great benefit to him as he normally has to use two hundred dollars on a daily basis to get to practice as he lives two miles away from Rose Hall in Fyrish.

Basil Butcher was the fourth test cricketer to play for the West Indies from the county of Berbice. The batting maestro played forty four test matches for the West Indies, scoring 3104 runs at an average of 43.11 with seven centuries and sixteen half century. After his retirement in 1968, Butcher played a great part in the development of the game in his adopted home of Linden and also served Guyana and West indies as a selector. He invested heavily into the development of youth cricketers in Berbice under a special fund that was operated under the RHTYSC Say Yes to Sports project.