This month marks the one-year anniversary of hypocrisy and tragedy

Kaieteur News – When I was a little boy, I would overhear my mother in her chats with relatives saying that she doesn’t know how barefaced liars are not afraid that when they lie God will strike them down. Walter Rodney made a similar echo at a public meeting about local power dictators.

I am wondering the same thing. I will come to what I am wondering about what my mom and Rodney said below, but first the background. In September last year, two youths were murdered in Cotton Tree Village in Region Five. It must be noted that at the time, the election propaganda by the PNC and AFC was still alive even though the world had recognised a legitimate winner and Dr. Irfaan Ali was sworn in as President.

David Granger and Joe Harmon travelled to Region Five and based on inflammatory words used, there was an orchestration of violence against Indian people reminiscent of the years of violence that Indian Guyanese endured because the opposition lost power.

The years are 1992, 1997, 2001. The election lost by the PNC in 2001 constituted the most terrible invocation of memories of Wismar in Mackenzie in 1964, an event that had silhouettes of anti-Indian genocide. An organised political plot resulted in a Camp Street jailbreak shortly after the 2001 national election. It occurred on Mash Day, 2002.

The escaped prisoners made Buxton their logistical sanctuary and a regime of systematic violence was unleashed on Indian Guyanese in Georgetown and selected parts of Region Four that lasted until 2006. Indians were gunned down mercilessly at random by these gunmen whose ideological indoctrination was provided for by Ronald Waddell., then common-law wife Bonita Bone-Harris, long time associate of Walter Rodney.

Surely, Walter must have turned in his grave.

For the details about everything about the Buxton mayhem, please research my columns in the Kaieteur News and the Chronicle at the time. In years to come, I will offer more details than what are contained in those columns.

So I wonder if the LGBT group SASOD, those women organisations and civil society actors like the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) and Transparency International-Guyana Incorporated (TIGI) do not feel that God will strike them down when they write their hypocritical hyperboles about people’s rights.

They uttered not a word on the violence the Indian folks faced in September last year. And they uttered not a word months before when the most disgraceful attempts to rig a national election in the 21st century anywhere in the world occurred. The saddest moment on that mayhem last year was the attack on a 16-year-old girl, her grandmother and their driver.

The terror she endured was described in a letter in the newspapers of September 12, 2020. That letter is not for the faint-hearted. It tears you up when you read it but it does more than that. It torments your soul when you think that no women group responded with sympathetic outpourings.

Why? See my column of Monday September 21, 2020, “Helpless 16-year-old girl, her grandmother and 3 LGBT victims.” I took the position in that article to which I remain unapologetic that the hypocritical women groups in Guyana were silent because that girl and her grandmother were Indians. I will apologise on this page for mistakes and confusion of facts, but I will never apologise for what I believe in. That was never me. That isn’t me. That will never be me.

Not one women’s group, the GHRA, TIGI, the weekly “In the Diaspora” column in Stabroek News, Walter Rodney’s African Guyanese associates in and out of Guyana, etc, issued even one word of condemnation on what Granger and Harmon said to a volatile gathering in Region Five that sparked off wide spread attacks on Indians.

This is what I wrote in my piece for last Friday, “I don’t want any AFC leader, who were ministers in government, to even look in my direction, much less say hello to me.” I am applying that identical line now to those women groups, the GHRA, TIGI, the editor of “In the Diaspora,” Dr. Alissa Trotz, and others. Please never speak to me. I make one exception – Alfred Bhulai of TIGI. I believe Mr. Bhulai is a nice gentleman but is in the wrong company.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)