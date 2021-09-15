Latest update September 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Ramnauth delighted with performance in OSCL tourney

Sep 15, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Former Guyana youth player Devon Ramnauth has expressed delight with his performance in the 2021 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 20-over Regular Season competition.

Devon Ramnauth

The right-handed Essequibian chalked up 270 runs from 10 matches representing Essequibo Coast Cricket Club.
His team reached the playoffs but was eliminated last Saturday against a star-studded Mercenary team while Essequibo Coast was also knocked-out in the consolation segment against Malvern All-Stars.
Ramnauth, who formed the Devon Ramnauth Region Two Cricket League last year, stated that he would have loved to see his team progress to the semi-final or even win the consolation, but still mentioned that they showed good promise of dominating in the future.
Ramnauth hit a highest score of 62 but said his comeback is very much satisfactory especially with his consistency. “It is about representing Essequibo Coast in Canada; I was extremely proud to be among my Essequibains playing the game we very much love; I am happy with my performance coming out second on the batting chart, too,” the Canada-based Guyanese Ramnauth related.
Amit Arjun, who played for Three Counties, emerged as the leading batsman with 302 runs from 10 matches as well. Skipper of Essequibo Coast Kenny Ramsawak came in second on the list for Essequibo Coast with 111 runs from ten outings while Ravendra Madholall, who also represented Essequibo Coast Cricket Club at number 3 with runs finishing with 110 from five matches, inclusive of an unbeaten 92.
Ramnauth has been selected in an OSCL‘s all-stars team. The recognition of outstanding performances will be held on October 3 in Scarborough, Toronto.

 

