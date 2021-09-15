National Youth & Junior Championship Athletics Guyana exploring option of vaccinated fans

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – The 2021 National Youth and Junior Track & Field Championships is scheduled to run off next weekend (September 24 & 25) at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) on the West Coast of Demerara and Aubrey Hutson; the head of Athletics Guyana (AG) that is the governing body of the sport in Guyana has revealed to Kaieteur Sport that his executive committee is exploring the possibility of vaccinated fans being present for the two-day event.

In the invited comment, Hutson noted that this week he is scheduled to have a meeting with the National Covid-19 task force in a bid to get the necessary approval to have vaccinated fans at the NTFC for the junior track and field action.

If granted approval, the recently reelected administrator noted it will possibly increase the marketability of the event which will augur well to offset fixed costs of running off the meet which amounts to almost $1million.

Athletics Guyana, formerly the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), was the first local sport association that returned to competition when local health authorities gave the green-light last year September and to date, they have had an impressive eight meets since, all within Covid-19 guidelines.

The National Youth & Junior Championship will give the local up and coming athletes some much needed competition with their last event being in May 2019. More importantly, the next weekend’s meet will serve as a qualifier for the 2021 South America under-23 Championships that is scheduled for Ecuador next month.

The South America under-23 championships was scheduled to be hosted in Guyana but Athletics Guyana had to gave up the hosting rights as revealed in a previous article carried in Kaieteur News on 2021/09/08.

Ultimately, the South America under-23 Championships will be the last qualifying meet for the first Junior Panam games that will be hosted in Cali, Colombia this November.

Currently, Stefan Roach of Mercury Fast Laners Track Club is the only athlete to qualify for the S.A. Under-23 Championships after winning the male’s triple jump with a distance of 15.47m when AG held their trials for the competition behind closed doors at the NTFC during the first weekend of this month.