Ms. Francesca Vieira marks 50 years in the education sector

Kaieteur News – Ms. Francesca Stephanie Vieira is observing 50 years serving the education sector. Ms Vieira hails from the Moruca Sub-region, Region One, where she attended and obtained her primary and post-primary education from the Santa Rosa Primary school. She joined the teaching profession at the said school in September 1971.

The teacher upgraded her qualifications, gained entry into the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) in 1977, and later graduated as a trained Grade One Class 1 Assistant Mistress in 1979.

It was her ultimate desire to return to serve at Santa Rosa Primary School, but she was appointed at Montrose Primary School, East Coast Demerara, owing to some health issues.

Ms. Vieira served at Montrose Primary for ten years. She thereafter obtained a Bachelor’s of Education Degree from the University of Guyana and became the first female from Moruca to obtain a University Degree in 1987.

In 1989, the teacher was next seconded to the Department of Education, Region Four to function as the acting District Education Supervisor (DES). Having performed the duties of DES exceedingly well, Ms. Vieira was then appointed to the said substantive position in 1992.

Ms. Vieira later returned to the University of Guyana and obtained additional qualifications in the form of a Diploma in Public Administration in 1993. As a result, she was appointed as a District Education Officer (DEO) in 1998.

Recognising the glowing qualities possessed by Ms. Vieira, the Ministry of Education (MoE) had appointed her to act as the Regional Education Officer for Region 4 at varying periods from 1997 to 2004.

In November 2004, she was appointed as the first female Secretary of the Teaching Service Commission, where she served until retiring in March 2011. Ms. Vieira was then rehired as the Technical Officer/Facilitator to the Chief Education Officer in February 2012, where she still functions in that capacity.

To date, Ms. Vieira has served Guyana as a public servant/educator for 50 years. Her legacy can be viewed as that of an esteemed educator, who has made significant contributions toward the development of the education sector of Guyana. On many occasions, she has been commended for her dedicated and unselfish service as a teacher/educator and public servant.

Many persons could also attest that she is a strong passionate advocate for the educational development of hinterland and riverine communities, for which she must be applauded.

(A Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Department Feature)