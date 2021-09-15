Latest update September 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Motorcyclist critical after three-vehicle smash-up

Sep 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old motorcyclist, who has been identified as Victor Logan, reportedly failed to stop at the intersection of Croal and Albert Streets in Georgetown, resulting in a three-vehicle smash-up on Monday.

Scene of the aftermath of the accident

Investigators reported that the accident occurred at around 13:00hrs. According to reports, a hire car was travelling west on Croal Street, while Logan was heading south on Albert Street; however, Logan failed to stop and rode directly into the path of the taxi.
As a result, the driver of the taxi, Dawane Sobers, a 40-year-old of East La Penitence, Georgetown, lost control and collided with two cars, which were parked on the southern side of Croal Street.
Three passengers, Stephanie, Emanuel and Christine Daniels, who were inside the taxi, sustained injuries. The passengers, along with Logan, were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Logan was admitted to the Emergency Ward, with a fractured left hip and abrasions about the body, while the three passengers left the facility without being examined by a doctor.
Meanwhile, investigators noted that Sobers tested negative for alcohol and was served a Notice of Intended Prosecution.
Investigations are currently ongoing.

