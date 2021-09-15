Man remanded for killing his father

Kaieteur News – Remanded on Monday for the brutal murder of his father at a farm located on Troolie Island in the Essequibo River, was Rockey Miguel, 26.

Miguel, a resident of Sand Pit located on the Essequibo Coast in the Region Two District, appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ali-Seepaul.

The defendant is accused of killing his father, Archaelus Anthony Miguel some time before 15:00hrs. on Monday September 6, 2021, by chopping him 24 times.

The defendant was not required to plead to the indictable charge and is expected to return to court on November 24, 2021.

Miguel and his dad, Archaelus, were employed by a woman to work on her farm located on Troolie Island. According to Miguel’s mother, it was the first time the two would be working together away from home.

They left for Troolie Island on Sunday August 29, but one-week later tragedy struck. Their employer had told Kaieteur News that on Monday September 6, Miguel came out of the farm alone around 15:00hrs.

It was unusual, the woman said, for Miguel to come out of the farm without his father and at that hour. She related that normally they would come out together around 16:00hrs. The woman said that her relatives had decided to question the reason behind him leaving the farm so early and without his father.

His response to them was, he was feeling unwell and wanted to go home. His employer reportedly noted that he was acting very strange as well; and that she had reportedly instructed him to wait on his father, so that they could leave together.

It turned out later that afternoon that the wait for his father to arrive would be in vain. After hours passed and his father did not come out of the farm, the residents and Miguel’s employer grew suspicious and they decided to go searching for him. They could not find him, and when they called out for him, there was no answer. Their suspicions that something had gone wrong grew, when they located the man’s cellphone, his tools, and pants still in the camp.

The search party reportedly returned and decided to interrogate Miguel about the whereabouts of his dad. Kaieteur News learnt that it was during this interrogation that Miguel confessed to the residents that he had murdered his dad following an argument they had at the farm. They detained him and notified Police. Ranks from Parika arrived some time later, took him into their custody, and decided to visit the farm in the hope of locating the missing father’s body.It was close to 23:00hrs. that evening they finally found Anthony’s body covered under some leaves.

When questioned by the cops, eyewitnesses recalled that Miguel told the cops that he killed his father because “he was troubling him and didn’t like anyone bossing him around.”

Miguel’s mother told Kaieteur News that she was left in a state of shock, and said that the last time she communicated with her husband was two days prior to his death. He had reportedly told her that everything was going alright between him and his son at the farm.

“He said that Rockey (Miguel) was going ok and working and the only problem he had with Rockey is that he was digging the drains big and small,” she relayed. She opined that her husband might have been “telling her son how to do the work correctly and he got annoyed.”

She said her husband was the disciplinarian of the family and would oftentimes scold the boys when they were doing wrong.