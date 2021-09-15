Man dies after pick-up topples in Buck Hall

Kaieteur News – A man who has since been identified as Damion Culpepper, died after he lost control of a Toyota Hilux pick-up, which toppled along the 49KM Buck Hall Road in Region Three on Monday night.

Investigators reported that the driver and six persons including Culpepper, a 3-year-old and a woman identified as ‘Big Aunty’ and her daughter Zannie were inside the vehicle, when the accident occurred sometime between 20:30hrs. and 21:00hrs. on Monday.

The vehicle, which was being driven by Zulficar Boodhoo, a 24-year-old who resides at Good Hope, Essequibo Coast, was heading into the interior at about 50 to 60 miles per hour. Investigators said the driver claimed that, whilst ascending a hill, he dropped into a huge hole and lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle toppled once.

Meanwhile, the investigators report did not state if the driver or the other passengers were injured, but noted that Culpepper was subsequently taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has since dispatched a party of policemen to the scene to continue investigations.

Kaieteur News made several attempts yesterday to contact the relatives of the deceased. However, those efforts have been futile.