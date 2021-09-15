Guyanese graduate engineers begin overseas training for third oil vessel

Latest update September 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Sep 15, 2021

Kaieteur News – Seven graduate engineers from SBM Offshore’s Graduate Engineering Programme have arrived in The Netherlands to begin training in preparation to work on the Prosperity Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), which is under construction in Singapore.

The Guyanese graduate engineers in The Netherlands for training

According to a media release yesterday, they will spend the next six months in The Netherlands working alongside the project team on the development plans for the Prosperity FPSO, to gain meaningful exposure and experiences throughout the vessel’s lifecycle.
The graduate engineers are Malik Lewis, Raymond Luckhoo, Kishaun Lall, Paula Ceres, Daniel Troyer, Tanisha Selby and Andy Sattan. They were all recruited from the University of Guyana (UG) earlier this year. Their journey began on July 26, when they travelled to Suriname, where they were placed in quarantine for two weeks, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. After their period of quarantine, they departed Suriname on August 9 for The Netherlands.
Following this aspect of the training, they will then move on to Singapore for another six months, where they will be receiving hands-on training and will be engrossed in the practical aspects of engineering on the Prosperity FPSO. They will then return to Guyana to complete their training and await placement on the Prosperity FPSO, when it begins operation at the Payara field.
It was noted in the release that SBM Offshore’s Graduate Engineering programme is a model project that seeks to train, prepare and empower young Guyanese for promising careers in the country’s oil and gas sector. Kaieteur News understands it is geared towards building and developing key competencies needed in the local petroleum industry.
The company’s Human Resource Manager, Onecia Johnson, stated, “SBM Offshore takes its commitment to local content very seriously and is leaving no stone unturned in the engagement and upliftment of Guyana and Guyanese in the oil and gas sector.”

 

