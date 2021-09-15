GBI through Altitude Sports Drink onboard Wong’s Junior Pan Am Games journey

Latest update September 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – National Table Tennis player Miguel Wong’s hopes of getting to the Junior Pan American Games slated for Cali, Colombia in November this year was given a much needed boost after he received backing from Guyana Beverages Inc. (GBI) through their ‘Altitude’ Sports Drink brand.
The company which has been a long time supporter of Table Tennis in Guyana and sports in general expressed their delight in giving Wong its support, financially.
Marketing Manager of the company, Raymond Govinda said, “We are happy to support Miguel and his journey to Cali, GBI has always been a proud supporter of sports in Guyana dating back to when the company first came to Guyana, and we will continue to show our support.”
He noted, “Miguel is an excellent young athlete and we always want to see our athletes, especially the younger ones perform well and we have full confidence that he will make us and Guyana proud.”
Wong, who has plans of travelling to the US or Germany in a few weeks time for a High Performance camp in preparation for the Junior Pan Am Games, not only secured GBI’s financial support but also a deal with the ‘Altitude’ brand which will see him being refreshed and rehydrated throughout his training.
At the handing over on Monday last at Wong’s home club, the Titans Table Tennis Club, Wong expressed gratitude for the support. The Cali sojourn will be from November 25 – December 4.
The Junior Pan American Games will be the first of its kind and it’s a multi-sports event for athletes aged 17 to 22 in the Americas, organised by Panam Sports.
