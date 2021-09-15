Five more die of COVID-19; 67 deaths in first two weeks of September

Kaieteur News – Five more persons have died from COVID-19, taking Guyana’s death toll to 692 since March 2020. According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), this figure takes the death toll for this month, so far, to 67.

The latest fatalities according to the MoH are: a 64-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) – both died on September 13; a 72-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man of Region Three who died on September 1 and 3 respectively; and an 85-year-old woman of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), who died on September 6. According to the MoH, the patients were all receiving care at medical facilities. Of the five deaths, the Ministry of Health reported that only the man from Region Four was partially vaccinated. The others were unvaccinated, adding to the number of unvaccinated people succumbing to the dreaded virus.

Meanwhile, the MoH reported that another 135 people were infected with the novel coronavirus over a 24-hour period, taking the overall number of infected persons to 28,234 since March 2020.

These new infections were recorded in Region One, which had four cases; Region Two, which had two cases; Region Three, which had 15 cases; Region Four, which had 65 cases; Region Five, which had eight cases; Region Six, which had 12 cases; Region Seven, which had 14 cases; Region Eight, which has one case; Region Nine, which had four cases; and Region 10, which had 10 cases.

Additionally, there are now 31 patients receiving critical care in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 149 people are in institutional isolation, 2,841 people are in home isolation, and 20 are in institutional quarantine. A total of 24,521 people have recovered to date, after they tested positive for COVID-19.