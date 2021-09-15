Faulty electric fan caused Masjid fire

Latest update September 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The cause of the fire yesterday at the Sister’s Village Jamaat Masjid, West Bank Demerara, has been given as a faulty electric fan. This is according to information received from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).
It was reported that a call was made at 08:18 hrs. on Tuesday, indicating that there was a fire at the Masjid, which is owned by the Sister’s Village Jamaat.Water tenders from the La Grange Fire Station and the West Ruimveldt Fire Station immediately responded to the call and headed to the scene. Upon arrival, it was observed that the three-storey wooden and concrete building was still ablaze. The fire fighters quickly got into action and extinguished the fire.
Investigations revealed that the fire was caused by a faulty electrical fan that was left plugged-in unattended. The fan eventually overheated and ignited.
Flames from the overheated fan quickly caught to nearby combustible materials, and spread to the entire building, destroying the first and second floors completely.
However, the ground floor, which was not demolished, is severely damaged. It was also reported that no one was injured in the fire.
