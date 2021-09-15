Every man know bout Pfizer

Latest update September 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Bajan lady seh how she hear how some men claiming dem nah know bout Pfizer vaccine. But seh she hear how dem know bout Pfizer good! And she said this out of de blue.
Dat is why dem boys feel dat dem men who against de vaccine should change dem position. Dem should rise to de occasion and lead de way in reducing vaccine hesitancy. Is not a hard decision fuh mek.
Dem boys know, nuff ah dem men wah complaining how de vaccine gat things inside wah nah good fuh dem, never complain bout de blue pill. Dem never ask wah de blue pill contain. Dem does use it even though it gat risks. Some ah dem does even use it without de knowledge and permission of dem doctor.
It mek dem boys remember de story of a man who went to de docta fuh de blue pill. He tell de docta how he want a double dose. De doctor tell he dat is dangerous and ask he why he want a double dose. De man explain how he gat two girlfriends who coming to visit he over the weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.
De doctor reluctantly give he de double dose.
On de Monday, de man visit de doctor looking half-dead. De doctor ask he wat happen. He say, “No one showed up.”
Talk half and nah claim yuh nah know bout Pfizer.
