Latest update September 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Every man know bout Pfizer

Sep 15, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Bajan lady seh how she hear how some men claiming dem nah know bout Pfizer vaccine. But seh she hear how dem know bout Pfizer good! And she said this out of de blue.
Dat is why dem boys feel dat dem men who against de vaccine should change dem position. Dem should rise to de occasion and lead de way in reducing vaccine hesitancy. Is not a hard decision fuh mek.
Dem boys know, nuff ah dem men wah complaining how de vaccine gat things inside wah nah good fuh dem, never complain bout de blue pill. Dem never ask wah de blue pill contain. Dem does use it even though it gat risks. Some ah dem does even use it without de knowledge and permission of dem doctor.
It mek dem boys remember de story of a man who went to de docta fuh de blue pill. He tell de docta how he want a double dose. De doctor tell he dat is dangerous and ask he why he want a double dose. De man explain how he gat two girlfriends who coming to visit he over the weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.
De doctor reluctantly give he de double dose.
On de Monday, de man visit de doctor looking half-dead. De doctor ask he wat happen. He say, “No one showed up.”
Talk half and nah claim yuh nah know bout Pfizer.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

National Youth & Junior Championship Athletics Guyana exploring option of vaccinated fans

National Youth & Junior Championship Athletics Guyana exploring...

Sep 15, 2021

By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News – The 2021 National Youth and Junior Track & Field Championships is scheduled to run off next weekend (September 24 & 25) at the National Track &...
Read More
Twelve youths benefit from RHTYSC Namilco First division teams Basil Butcher Trust Fund Cycle project

Twelve youths benefit from RHTYSC Namilco First...

Sep 15, 2021

GBI through Altitude Sports Drink onboard Wong’s Junior Pan Am Games journey

GBI through Altitude Sports Drink onboard...

Sep 15, 2021

Ramnauth delighted with performance in OSCL tourney

Ramnauth delighted with performance in OSCL...

Sep 15, 2021

West Demerara Football Association/ATC taking shape

West Demerara Football Association/ATC taking...

Sep 15, 2021

We will be looking for that complete team performance – GAW Skipper Pooran

We will be looking for that complete team...

Sep 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The honeymoon will soon end

    Kaieteur News – Electric bikes have arrived. They are being sold in Guyana and used on its roads. These bikes present... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]