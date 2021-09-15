Broadcaster Maxwell Thom dies from COVID-19

Latest update September 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Broadcaster and owner of 93.1FM, Maxwell Thom, yesterday died in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
This publication confirmed Thom’s passing with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the station and business that Thom owned also posted a statement and announced the businessman’s demise.
Initial reports had indicated that the broadcaster had died from COVID-19, and other reports later surfaced indicating that Thom was still alive, but in a critical state. However, the Ministry of Health later confirmed Thom’s death.
Kaieteur News understands that Thom tested positive for COVID-19 sometime last week. His condition later worsened and he was taken to the COVID-19 Hospital, located in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown – where he later succumbed.
Thom was popularly known for his morning show on 93.1FM, which played a selection of gospel songs. KN regrets the passing of a fellow media professional.
