Latest update September 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Broadcaster Maxwell Thom dies from COVID-19

Sep 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Broadcaster and owner of 93.1FM, Maxwell Thom, yesterday died in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
This publication confirmed Thom’s passing with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the station and business that Thom owned also posted a statement and announced the businessman’s demise.
Initial reports had indicated that the broadcaster had died from COVID-19, and other reports later surfaced indicating that Thom was still alive, but in a critical state. However, the Ministry of Health later confirmed Thom’s death.
Kaieteur News understands that Thom tested positive for COVID-19 sometime last week. His condition later worsened and he was taken to the COVID-19 Hospital, located in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown – where he later succumbed.
Thom was popularly known for his morning show on 93.1FM, which played a selection of gospel songs. KN regrets the passing of a fellow media professional.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

National Youth & Junior Championship Athletics Guyana exploring option of vaccinated fans

National Youth & Junior Championship Athletics Guyana exploring...

Sep 15, 2021

By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News – The 2021 National Youth and Junior Track & Field Championships is scheduled to run off next weekend (September 24 & 25) at the National Track &...
Read More
Twelve youths benefit from RHTYSC Namilco First division teams Basil Butcher Trust Fund Cycle project

Twelve youths benefit from RHTYSC Namilco First...

Sep 15, 2021

GBI through Altitude Sports Drink onboard Wong’s Junior Pan Am Games journey

GBI through Altitude Sports Drink onboard...

Sep 15, 2021

Ramnauth delighted with performance in OSCL tourney

Ramnauth delighted with performance in OSCL...

Sep 15, 2021

West Demerara Football Association/ATC taking shape

West Demerara Football Association/ATC taking...

Sep 15, 2021

We will be looking for that complete team performance – GAW Skipper Pooran

We will be looking for that complete team...

Sep 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The honeymoon will soon end

    Kaieteur News – Electric bikes have arrived. They are being sold in Guyana and used on its roads. These bikes present... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]