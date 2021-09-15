BREAKING NEWS! Relatives of businessman killed by SWAT team want GPF to retract statement

-As Fire Service helps cops control protestors

Even as the Guyana Fire Service was called in to assist the Police Force to control a protest that erupted at Dartmouth on the Essequibo Coast after a businessman was shot dead this morning by ranks of the Special Weapons and Tactical Service Unit (SWAT), the dead man relatives were calling on the Force to retract a statement it issued on the incident.

Shot dead around 04:40hrs was Orin Boston, 29, the proprietor of ‘Ease Meh Stress’ Bar.

The Police Force had stated that around 10:30hrs its ranks from the SWAT team had shot Boston to his upper arm during a confrontation they had with him while conducting a search at his home. His family members however, are adamant that there was no confrontation between Boston and the ranks. They claimed that ranks had barged into Boston’s room and shot him to his arm while he was lying on his bed.

Moreover, the relatives are now calling for the Force to retract its statement. The ranks involved have reported to their superiors that they were conducting anti-crime operation in the Region Two district and had gone to Boston’s home to conduct a search.

Boston’s wife had said that the ranks invaded their home without an explanation and went straight to her husband’s room and shot him.

They reportedly tried to revive him after but, according to the grieving woman her, it appeared as though her husband was already dead. At Suddie Public Hospital, where ranks rushed Boston, a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

After learning of his death, residents staged a protest by blocking roads with burning tyres and other debris during which they demanded justice for what they described as the wrongful killing of the businessman by the police ranks.

Following the unrest, the Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, and Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, visited the scene to meet with the dead man’s relatives. They also spoke with the protestors in hope of restoring peace.

Commissioner Hoppie has since ordered that a thorough investigation into the shooting incident be launched by the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, and opposition Members of Parliament have issued statements calling for an independent investigation in order to bring satisfaction to Boston’s family members.

The Top Cop has assured that an independent probe will be done and also promised that a press conference will be later today to answer questions related to the incident.

Meanwhile the Essequibo police along with the Fire Service are working to bring an end to the protest action and have the Dartmouth Public Road cleared by this evening.