$27M estimated to reconstruct Yarakita Police Station

Sep 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), four contractors vied for the contract for the reconstruction of the Yarakita Police Station located in Region One. The procuring entity is the Ministry of Home Affairs. The cost for the reconstruction of the police station, according to the engineer’s estimate is pegged at some $27,228,537.
Also during the opening of tenders, bids were submitted for the construction of the Attwa Ranger Station and Ambulance Rock Outpost located in Kanuku Mountains, Region Nine.

Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Reconstruction of Yarakita Police Station.

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
Design and supervision of the construction of Port Kaituma Registration Office at Port Kaituma, Region One.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office of the Prime Minister
Procurement of Server for the Department of Public Information (DPI).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

