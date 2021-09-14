We will be looking for that complete team performance – GAW Skipper Pooran

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have been the most consistent team in the history of the Caribbean Premier League. They have reached the final on five occasions, but have not yet taken the title. Their last appearance in a final was in 2019, a year in which they played unbeaten until they failed to cross that final hurdle, losing to Barbados Tridents by 27 runs. Their opponents in today’s semi final, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots finished runner-up four years ago, and will be looking to relive their early-tournament form.

Speaking at a press conference held yesterday, Warriors skipper Nicholas Pooran said they are happy that they have qualified for the semis and he will be hoping for that complete team performance. “I am very happy that we have qualified, we haven’t had the best of tournaments when it comes to consistency, but we are happy that we can put some wins together in the last couple of days. At some point in time we have been struggling with the bat and someone is always putting their hands up and that’s fantastic to see. We can’t control certain things we just have to sit and plan and hope to execute,” he added.

Mohammad Hafeez has been recalled by the Pakistan Cricket Board and will miss the rest of the tournament and Pooran said that he will surely be missed.

“He has been doing well for us. We can’t control certain things and we have to accept it,” he noted.

The skipper stated that they have been working hard and will continue in the semi finals. “It’s just another game and it’s doesn’t matter if we bat first or second, we just have to do both properly,” he pointed out.

Pooran, also West Indies white ball Vice Captain stated that he has been enjoying the captaincy. “I am gaining some experience, it’s tough at times and it’s something I like. I like challenges and I have been chatting with Polly (Pollard) and Dwayne (Bravo) a lot on captaincy.”

He lauded Romario Shepherd on his performance in their last game. “Not a lot of guys can do what he did after taking two blows on the head. That’s the kind of passion we want to see as team mates and fellow West Indians, it’s very inspiring for us and we are happy for that.”

Pooran commended Coach Rayon Griffith. “Griffith has been fantastic, we have been on the same page throughout the tournament and that’s something any captain would want. We have a good relationship.

He has been doing a good job being the head coach for the first time. He has the respect of the players as well and I am happy for him, and that something we as a franchise always wanted.”

Patriots Captain Dwayne Bravo noted that this is fresh start and whichever team turns up best will win and said they can’t look at what happened earlier in the tournament.

He said that he is pleased with the performance of Sherfane Rutherford. “This tournament has opened some doors for him. He just has to stay committed and his chance will come. He will be disappointed that he is not in the team but he will be there.”

The Captain said he is pleased to see Romario Shepherd doing well. “I always try to pass on knowledge and to see the way the youngsters have been performing is a pleasure.”

Bravo stated that they will try to pick their best combination depending on the opposition. He noted that there is not much time to recover and having good bench strength is important. “I believe in all my team mates and as captain I try to instill that kind of positive energy towards the group and give them opportunities,” he lamented.