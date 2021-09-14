T&T company moves to increase market share with massive storage facility for oil sector

– Anticipates US$200M in sales in first year

Kaieteur News – Non Destructive Testers Limited (NDTL), a Trinidadian company which was established in 1990 to provide a range of inspection, testing and heat treatment services to T&T’s oil industry, is making moves to establish a strong presence here. The company, which registered its operations in Guyana in June 2018, has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval to construct a massive storage facility which spans 112,774 sq. ft. at Lots 1-2 Coverden, East Bank Demerara.

According to the project documents seen by Kaieteur News, the site will not require any major infrastructure and utility development as the area is generally flat and has an existing building which will be used as office space and workshops for conducting inspections. NDTL said too that no major earthworks and waterworks will be required prior to commencing the project. It was noted that a lease agreement for the property was finalised with National Hardware Limited.

Furthermore, NDTL stated that the property which will house its offices and be its base of operation here is located at least 100ft away from the roadway and has no immediate neighbours or residencies. It also intends to apply for approval for this property to operate and store Industrial x-ray and Gamma Ray equipment, chemicals, consumables, additional radiographic equipment, magnetic particle and liquid dye penetrant equipment.

Kaieteur News understands that NDTL intends to raise 100 percent of its own capital for the project. In the first year, it anticipates sales to be about US$200M with an approximately five to 10 percent growth rate in the second and third year of business.

In the initial stage of the project, only five employees would be required, the project document stated.

As it relates to the potential effects of the project on the environment, NDTL was keen to note that it ensures due diligence in all of its operations and pays particular attention to managing the mitigation of all environmental risks. Expounding further, the Trini company said it has implemented preventative maintenance programmes for its equipment thus preventing any impact to land and soil from its operations.

Furthermore, NDTL said it understands that radiographic examination is ranked as a high-risk activity, as such, for radiographic inspection equipment, wipe test/leak tests are performed on the isotopes to ensure the integrity on the equipment and the isotope is not compromised.

It was further noted that its activities do not generate any air emissions or noisy vibrations.