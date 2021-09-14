Row over ‘jukka’ leaves prisoner dead

Latest update September 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – An inmate on remand at the Lusignan Prison died Sunday night at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation while receiving treatment for injuries he sustained after being stabbed multiple times by another inmate.

Fatally stabbed, Eijad Mohamed Ali.

Dead is 23-year-old Eijad Mohamed Ali of Green Heart Street, Mackenzie, Linden. He was on remand for simple larceny. Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, Ali who was remanded back in May, was housed in Holding Bay Two of the prison with several others when the incident occurred.
Sometime around 08:20hrs on Sunday, a police report revealed that he was confronted by three other inmates who accused him of stealing an improvised weapon (jukka) belonging to them. There, while he was being relieved of the weapon, a fight reportedly broke out between Ali and three other inmates. It was during that fight, one of the inmates stabbed Ali about his body.
An injured Ali was taken to the Prison’s infirmary for treatment but due to the severity of his wounds, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The three inmates involved in the altercation are being held separately as an investigation into the incident is conducted.

