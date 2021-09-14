Probe to be launched into retired nurse’s death at COVID-19 hospital

Latest update September 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The circumstances surrounding the death of a retired nurse at the COVID-19 infectious Diseases Hospital is set to be investigated. An official attached to the Ministry of Health told this newspaper that efforts are being made to inquire into the matter even as steps are underway to expand capacity at the Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara facility to accommodate the influx of COVID-19 patients.
Family members of Vanessa Maynard, a 56-year-old retired nurse, who died at the COVID-19 Hospital on Thursday, had complained bitterly of the treatment meted out her at the facility. This newspaper was told that the nurse had been battling diabetes and, according to reports, had not received the COVID-19 vaccine at the time of her demise.
Nurse Maynard spent approximately 11 days at the COVID-19 facility before she succumbed to the illness. Her relatives had told a news conference on Friday that she was not being attended to regularly at the hospital. As a result, they said that she had resorted to paying the nurses to do small favours including warming her food and taking her to the bathroom.
According to the family, Nurse Maynard was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Sunday, August 29, 2021, after feeling unwell. A number of tests were conducted at the hospital and the following day, the nurse was transferred to the Liliendaal Hospital. At the time of the transfer, the patient was reportedly dealing with a foot ulcer that had to be taken care of. However when she arrived at the hospital, nurses took more than a day to clean the infected area.
After waiting for so long, Nurse Maynard reportedly told the staff at the Liliendaal Hospital that she would change the wound dressing herself if provided with the gauze and the iodine. “She told them, I am a nurse, just bring the gauze, just bring the iodine, I’ll do it myself, because when she opened the bandage, she saw that it was green. It had become infected,” her daughter had told the news conference.
Kaieteur News understands that since then, the hospital administration in anticipation of an increase in admissions over the next few days moved to boost its staff capacity with in excess of 20 nurses working per shift daily.
An additional 18 nurses have been reassigned to the Ocean View facility to assist with the management of patients. This is in addition to nine additional doctors who have joined the current compliment of 13 doctors who work per shift.
Sep 14, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Amazon Warriors have been the most consistent team in the history of the Caribbean Premier League. They have reached the final on five occasions, but have not yet taken...
Sep 14, 2021
Sep 14, 2021
Sep 14, 2021
Sep 14, 2021
Sep 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – There have been three failed attempts by the PNC and its surrogate to organise mass protest with the... more
Kaieteur News – A grieving mother who had just lost her son related to reporters what a good boy he was. According... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It was predictable that, in an attempt to show that they are capable of collaboration,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]