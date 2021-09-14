Man remanded for habouring ‘gold heist’ bandit

Kaieteur News – A newspaper vendor was yesterday remanded for harbouring a man wanted in connection with the multi-million-dollar gold heist at Wallison Enterprise on August 6, 2021.

The newspaper vendor, Akeem Rajkumar, 31, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

It is alleged that on August 7, 2021 he received and harboured Antonio Maraj knowing that the man had committed a felony.

Rajkumar pleaded not guilty to the charge but according to the prosecutor in the matter, the defendant had admitted to police that he harboured Maraj and even assisted him in the heist.

In fact, Rajkumar had told investigators that Maraj had given him the gold they stole from the business place located in Kitty, Georgetown to cut up in pieces. He reportedly told detectives that he was paid $100,000 to cut the gold into three pieces.

Due to the seriousness of the offence, Rajkumar was refused bail by the magistrate and will return to court on October 19, 2021.

The man who he harboured, is one of three men still at large for the multi-million-dollar gold heist at Wallison Enterprise on August 6, last. Around 10:05hrs that day, three men posing as gold dealers had entered the business place. They sported a parcel of gold they wanted to sell and while negotiating a price for the gold, they held the employees at gunpoint.They handcuffed their victims with plastic zip ties and carted off $38M in cash and $20M worth of raw gold.

The men had also stolen cell phones and it was one of the stolen phones that had helped detectives to crack the case, recover some of the stolen cash and arrest some of the suspects.

Currently on remand for the heinous crime are Keyon King, a Guyana Defence Force rank, Delroy Jackson and Peon Lee, both security guards of the business establishment.

Still being hunted by police are Maraj, Jamal Dazel and Daquan King.