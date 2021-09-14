Linden man succumbs after garbage truck crashes into his motorcycle

Kaieteur News – A 23-year old resident of Linden is now dead after a Linden Mayor and Town Council garbage truck crashed into his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. He has been identified as Adrian Andrews of 112 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden. The accident occurred around 12:45hrs on the One Mile Public Road.

According to reports, motor lorry GWW 9089 driven by Rawle Stanton, a driver attached to the Linden Mayor and Town Council Waste Management department, was proceeding west on the northern side of One Mile Public Road when he stopped to pick up garbage, after which he drove off and attempted to turn south across the road. It was then that he ended up in the path of Andrews’ motorcycle CK 8951, which was proceeding east on the northern side of the road.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the right side front of the motor lorry, causing the Andrews to fall into a drain on the northern side of the road. He sustained head injuries as a result.

The injured motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breath alcohol test was conducted on the driver but no trace of alcohol was found. However, he remains in police custody assisting with the related investigation.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the Office of the Linden Mayor expressed regret over the accident and extended condolences to the family of the deceased. The statement said that after the accident, emergency procedures were immediately activated and officials from the Constabulary Department are actively cooperating with the Guyana Police Force in its investigation. An internal investigation is also underway to determine the circumstances that lead to the unfortunate accident.