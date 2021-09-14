Lamaha Park woman awakes to guns pointed at her

Latest update September 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A female resident, 43, of Lamaha Park, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, awoke yesterday to guns pointed at her by four bandits. The four gunmen reportedly invaded the woman home’s around 03:00hrs.
The woman had reportedly secured her home and went to bed on Sunday evening leaving her bedroom door open. Around 03:00hrs. she was awakened by four men pointing their guns at her. She recounted that they demanded money and valuables before using a bed sheet to bind her hands.
The men then ransacked the house and stole three Samsung smart phones valued at $165,000, a television set and a wood drill.
