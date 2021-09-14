If yuh sleeping out mek sure yuh gat a good friend

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Y’all remember de story of de wife wah did assaulting she husband in Big Market, all de while asking he, “Way yuh bin last night?”

She put a couple slaps pon he and hold he by he neck and demand to know, “Way yuh bin last night?”

Dem boys admit dem does cheat. Dem plead guilty when Big Aunty confront dem about cheating. She find some letters dem boys bin hiding but dem boys promise never to cheat in Scrabble again.

Some times when dem man come home late, dem wife does call dem Mother and complain. Dat is wat happen to one wife.

She call she mother, upset bad. “I’m afraid he’s having an affair,” she tell she mother.

“Why do you always think the worst?” her mother asks. “Maybe he just got in a car crash or something.”

But deh gat some men who does come home next morning and still want dem wife to believe dat dem nah bin with another woman. Well dem boys hear bout wan incident like duh. A man come home early one morning. He wife ask he, “And where did you sleep last night?”

De husband say, “Oh at a friend’s place!”

So, de wife decided to call 10 of he friends. Six ah dem said dat he spent de night with dem – and de other four say he still sleeping.

Now dat is wat yuh call loyal friendship.

Talk half and be a loyal friend!