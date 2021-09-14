GCCI embraces Local Partners and Local Content in production of GEC-X

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has announced its partnership

with the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) as an organising partner for the upcoming Guyana Energy Conference & Exhibition (GEC-X). This was detailed by the GCCI in a release in which it also announced that its supporting partners for the conference include the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), the Private Sector Commission of Guyana (PSC) and the Tourism and Hospitality Association (THAG).

The GEC-X, now slated for 14th and 15th February, 2022, seeks to embrace full local content in its planning, organising, production and delivery. The partnership of the GCCI with GOGEC, and with support from the GMSA, the PSC and the THAG, creates the first locally organised and executed Energy Conference in the history of Guyana.

This watershed moment, according to GCCI, is buttressed by the Conference’s use of local suppliers which will ensure that maximum benefit accrues to the local private sector through ensuring in-country value retention.

Further, all surplus made from the conference will remain in the coffers of the local Business Support Organisations (BSOs). This, the GCCI noted, will be channelled towards supporting the organisations’ private sector development programmes and continued work to lift the standards and capacity of the local private sector.

The GCCI, GOGEC and other local private sector umbrella organisations anticipate this conference, “our signature event, to have overwhelming support as we seek to drive national development in partnership.”