E’bo businessman hands over cash to bandits after severe beating

Kaieteur News – A popular businessman from the Anna Regina community in Region Two was forced to hand over $700,000 in cash to bandits on Sunday after a severe beating.

Recovering from the injuries he had sustained from the beating is Janack Dharia better known as ‘Sanko,’ who told this newspaper yesterday that the experience has traumatised him.

Kaieteur News understands that around 19:30hrs. two men armed with guns entered Dharia’s shop located at the bottom flat of his home. One of the men held the businessman at gunpoint, while the other held two of his customers hostage.

Recounting the experience Dharia said that the gunman then made his way around the counter, grabbed him by the neck, and forced him to the upper flat of the building.

“One of the gunman lock off me neck and carry me upstairs, and for that period, what I can recall is that ah lost consciousness about three times. I try to talk but I could not,” related the businessman.

Dharia continued that while in the upper flat of the building, the bandit demanded cash and began to beat him “mercilessly.” Apart from the cuffs and kicks he received, Dharia recalled being whipped with a gun as well.

After the beating, the businessman reportedly led the bandit downstairs and instructed his son to hand over $700,000 to the gunmen.

“After I tell me son give them the money, they see the phone cards in the cash register, and they take that too,” added the businessman.

This newspaper learnt that it was at this point that Dharia’s neighbours became suspicious that something was going on at his shop. They reportedly left their homes and rushed over to see if he was in danger.

Dharia recounted that one of his neighbours ran into the shop and one of the gunmen pointed their guns at him but when they saw more persons entering they decided to run away.

“One of the neighbours run in the shop, and he point the gun at the man but after they realise that people becoming aware of what going on, they run out the side door,” Dharia recounted.

The neighbour reportedly gave chase but the men managed to escape.

Dharia believes that had it not been for his neighbours, the bandits probably would have killed him and his son.