Cops capture man who ran from car to dispose of gun in bushes

Sep 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Last week Wednesday, cops managed to capture a man who had run from his car and threw a black plastic bag containing a gun in some bushes at Omai Landing located in the Upper Demerara district.
The man, Kevin Barnwell, 24, was yesterday remanded for the illegal possession of the firearm and six live matching ammunition.
Barnwell appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the offence. He was refused bail after the prosecutor objected and is expected to return to court on October 15, 2021.
The court heard that on September 8, police ranks were investigating a simple larceny and were on the lookout for a vehicle that the perpetrator used to commit the act.
Barnwell was pulled over and one of the officers had asked him to step out of his car. Barnwell obeyed but when he exited, he started to run. The cops gave chase but had observed that while running away, Barnwell pulled out a black plastic bag from his waist and threw it in some bushes.
He continued to run from the lawmen who decided to stop and retrieve the plastic bag, which he left behind. Inside, the cop found a .38 Taurus revolver loaded with six rounds.
Barnwell was captured some time later.
