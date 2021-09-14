AmCham announces successful election of New Board Members

Kaieteur News – The American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AmCham Guyana) recently disclosed that it was able to successfully elect and install its new Board of Directors following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held last week at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Kaieteur News had reported that at the helm of the Chamber is prominent attorney at law, Mr. Devindra Kissoon of London House Chambers. But the latest release from AmCham noted other appointments such as the Chamber’s First Vice President – Mrs. Iman Cummings of Corum Group, Second Vice President – Mr. Shyam Nokta of EMC Guyana, Third Vice President – Mr. Eduardo Reple of Guyana Marriott Hotel; and Treasurer – Mr. Fitzroy McLeod of NAMILCO.

Members of the newly elected Board represent a diverse blend of American and local companies, including multinationals and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMES) from all major industry sectors in Guyana.

See below for the full list of board members and companies

London House Chambers – Mr. Devindra Kissoon

Corum Group – Mrs. Iman Cummings

Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) – Mr. Shyam Nokta

Guyana Marriott Hotel – Mr. Eduardo Reple

SOL Guyana Inc. – Mr. Earl Carribon

Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Co. Ltd. (GTT) – Mr. Eshwar Thakurdin

Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Ltd. / EXXONMOBIL – Mr. Alistair Routledge

Machinery Corporation of Guyana Inc. (MACORP) – Mr. Guillermo Escarraga

Baker Hughes Guyana Inc. – Mr. Narvan Singh

HESS Guyana Exploration Ltd. – Mr. Alex Mistri

National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) – Mr. Fitzroy McLeod

Massy Distribution Guyana Inc. – Mr. Navindra Thakur

Fix It Hardware, Black and Decker – Mr. Paul James

In-Ventive Capital Logistics – Ms. Sarah Shaffie

Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc. – Mr. Dallas Thomas

Georgetown American University – Ms. Melissa Varswyk

Halliburton Guyana Inc. – Mr. Vahman Jurai

Social Rank Media – Mr. Rosh Khan

Queens Atlantic – Mr. Ravi Ramcharitar