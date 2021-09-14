AmCham announces successful election of New Board Members

Latest update September 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AmCham Guyana) recently disclosed that it was able to successfully elect and install its new Board of Directors following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held last week at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
Kaieteur News had reported that at the helm of the Chamber is prominent attorney at law, Mr. Devindra Kissoon of London House Chambers. But the latest release from AmCham noted other appointments such as the Chamber’s First Vice President – Mrs. Iman Cummings of Corum Group, Second Vice President – Mr. Shyam Nokta of EMC Guyana, Third Vice President – Mr. Eduardo Reple of Guyana Marriott Hotel; and Treasurer – Mr. Fitzroy McLeod of NAMILCO.
Members of the newly elected Board represent a diverse blend of American and local companies, including multinationals and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMES) from all major industry sectors in Guyana.
See below for the full list of board members and companies
London House Chambers – Mr. Devindra Kissoon
Corum Group – Mrs. Iman Cummings
Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) – Mr. Shyam Nokta
Guyana Marriott Hotel – Mr. Eduardo Reple
SOL Guyana Inc. – Mr. Earl Carribon
Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Co. Ltd. (GTT) – Mr. Eshwar Thakurdin
Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Ltd. / EXXONMOBIL – Mr. Alistair Routledge
Machinery Corporation of Guyana Inc. (MACORP) – Mr. Guillermo Escarraga
Baker Hughes Guyana Inc. – Mr. Narvan Singh
HESS Guyana Exploration Ltd. – Mr. Alex Mistri
National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) – Mr. Fitzroy McLeod
Massy Distribution Guyana Inc. – Mr. Navindra Thakur
Fix It Hardware, Black and Decker – Mr. Paul James
In-Ventive Capital Logistics – Ms. Sarah Shaffie
Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc. – Mr. Dallas Thomas
Georgetown American University – Ms. Melissa Varswyk
Halliburton Guyana Inc. – Mr. Vahman Jurai
Social Rank Media – Mr. Rosh Khan
Queens Atlantic – Mr. Ravi Ramcharitar
Sep 14, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Amazon Warriors have been the most consistent team in the history of the Caribbean Premier League. They have reached the final on five occasions, but have not yet taken...
Sep 14, 2021
Sep 14, 2021
Sep 14, 2021
Sep 14, 2021
Sep 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – There have been three failed attempts by the PNC and its surrogate to organise mass protest with the... more
Kaieteur News – A grieving mother who had just lost her son related to reporters what a good boy he was. According... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It was predictable that, in an attempt to show that they are capable of collaboration,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]