AmCham announces successful election of New Board Members

Sep 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AmCham Guyana) recently disclosed that it was able to successfully elect and install its new Board of Directors following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held last week at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

First Vice President, Mrs. Iman Cummings of Corum Group

Kaieteur News had reported that at the helm of the Chamber is prominent attorney at law, Mr. Devindra Kissoon of London House Chambers. But the latest release from AmCham noted other appointments such as the Chamber’s First Vice President – Mrs. Iman Cummings of Corum Group, Second Vice President – Mr. Shyam Nokta of EMC Guyana, Third Vice President – Mr. Eduardo Reple of Guyana Marriott Hotel; and Treasurer – Mr. Fitzroy McLeod of NAMILCO.

Attorney-at-Law and AmCham President, Mr. Devindra Kissoon

Second Vice President, Mr. Shyam Nokta of EMC Guyana

Members of the newly elected Board represent a diverse blend of American and local companies, including multinationals and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMES) from all major industry sectors in Guyana.
See below for the full list of board members and companies
London House Chambers – Mr. Devindra Kissoon
Corum Group – Mrs. Iman Cummings
Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) – Mr. Shyam Nokta
Guyana Marriott Hotel – Mr. Eduardo Reple
SOL Guyana Inc. – Mr. Earl Carribon
Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Co. Ltd. (GTT) – Mr. Eshwar Thakurdin
Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Ltd. / EXXONMOBIL – Mr. Alistair Routledge
Machinery Corporation of Guyana Inc. (MACORP) – Mr. Guillermo Escarraga
Baker Hughes Guyana Inc. – Mr. Narvan Singh
HESS Guyana Exploration Ltd. – Mr. Alex Mistri
National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) – Mr. Fitzroy McLeod
Massy Distribution Guyana Inc. – Mr. Navindra Thakur
Fix It Hardware, Black and Decker – Mr. Paul James
In-Ventive Capital Logistics – Ms. Sarah Shaffie
Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc. – Mr. Dallas Thomas
Georgetown American University – Ms. Melissa Varswyk
Halliburton Guyana Inc. – Mr. Vahman Jurai
Social Rank Media – Mr. Rosh Khan
Queens Atlantic – Mr. Ravi Ramcharitar

 

