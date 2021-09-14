Latest update September 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

36 unvaccinated Guyanese die from COVID-19 in one week

Sep 14, 2021 News

– 4 more deaths take death toll to 687

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday recorded four more fatalities as result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 687. The Ministry pointed out that the four deaths were that of women who were all unvaccinated. Their deaths are now added to a list of 36 other unvaccinated Guyanese who succumbed to the dreaded virus during last week alone.
The latest fatalities, according to the Health Ministry, are a 78-year-old and a 46-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 62-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and an 87-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
Additionally, a dashboard released by Ministry revealed that another 123 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour period, taking the overall number of infections since March 2020 to 28,099.
The new infections were recorded in Region One which has four cases, Region Two – 12 cases, Region Three – 13 cases, Region Four – 71 cases, Region Five – three cases, Region Six – two cases, Region Seven – two cases, Region Eight – 11 cases and Region 10 – five cases.

Further, the MOH noted that there are 26 patients receiving critical care in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 153 in institutional isolation, 3,011 in home isolation and 16 in institutional quarantine. A total of 24,222 people have recovered to date.

