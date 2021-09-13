We are in this together

Dear Editor,

I viewed a part of a video in which the President of Guyana was on the ground with the people of Essequibo. This is commendable! In fact, I liked the spirit of camaraderie that I sensed during a part of the question and answer segment. However, I noticed that social distancing of the crowd was not observed! Aren’t such crowded venues breeding grounds for the spread of Covid-19?

At another place another time, I watched with a broken heart as senior citizens, huddled together, were denied entry into the NIS building to collect their paltry pension. I thought they would be far better off in the safe confines of the NIS compound, comfortably seated, safe distance apart, as they awaited their turn.

I feel very safe when I go to my bank, to church (among other places) where Covid protocols are strictly observed – social distancing, temperature checks, wearing of masks, sanitising of hands. In fact, at our church, several microphones are used, and each time one is used it is sanitised by whoever is on duty for that purpose that day. Now it has been gazetted that unvaccinated persons are forbidden to enter private and public buildings.

Is this not a hasty and poorly thought-out move, when clusters of unmasked persons can be seen in various places having fun and imbibing? Let us not be too proud to adjust our stance on these issues if we genuinely want a turn-around in our situation as it relates to the pandemic.

Finally allow me to draw pertinent lessons from the ancient City of Nineveh. As recorded by Jonah in the third chapter of the book that bears His name, the prophet, sent by God, warned the Nation “…Yet forty days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown!”. Note the response of the king/ political directorate.

7- And he caused it to be proclaimed and published throughout Nineveh by the decree of the king and his nobles, saying, Let neither man nor beast, herd nor flock, taste anything; do not let them eat, or drink water. 8- But let man and beast be covered with sackcloth, and cry mightily to God; yes, let every one turn from his evil way and from the violence that is in his hands. 9- Who can tell if God will turn and relent, and turn away from His fierce anger, so that we may not perish? 10- Then God saw their works, that they turned from their evil way; and God relented from the disaster that He had said He would bring upon them, and He did not do it. (Jonah 3:7-10).

I beseech His Excellence, the President of this beloved Republic, in consultation with faith- based leaders, to proclaim a National day of prayer and fasting as we call on God who alone has the final say! He can and will turn our situation around!

Claudia Heywood