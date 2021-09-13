Latest update September 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor
Ever so often a revelation rattles. None so other than the rusting, white elephants, multi-million dollars East Bank overpasses.
This is a huge disappointment that these structures, that were a good initiative, are now underutilised and unutilised and left to deteriorate and rot, (KN Sunday, Sept 12).
Taxpayers dollars gone waste?
It behooves the administration to resuscitate these passes as quickly as possible, so they can serve their intended purpose.
Shamshun Mohamed
Sep 12, 2021– Club makes donation to Rose Hall Town Council for 51st anniversary Kaieteur News – “The success that the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS has enjoyed over the last thirty...
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – President Biden has asked 18 persons from various boards who were appointed by President Trump to resign.... more
Kaieteur News – Watching the enthralling final in the US Women Open evoked comparisons with the quality of tennis in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It was predictable that, in an attempt to show that they are capable of collaboration,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]