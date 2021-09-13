Taxpayers’ dollars gone waste?

Dear Editor

Ever so often a revelation rattles. None so other than the rusting, white elephants, multi-million dollars East Bank overpasses.

This is a huge disappointment that these structures, that were a good initiative, are now underutilised and unutilised and left to deteriorate and rot, (KN Sunday, Sept 12).

Taxpayers dollars gone waste?

It behooves the administration to resuscitate these passes as quickly as possible, so they can serve their intended purpose.

Shamshun Mohamed